Bijnor, Feb 13 (PTI) A Class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by his school principal after he drank water from a bottle kept on a table, a police official said on Monday.

According to the complaint lodged by the Dalit student, the alleged incident happened during the farewell ceremony of Class 12 students on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Arj said.

Also Read | Spreading Religious Hatred Should Be Treated as ‘National Crime’, Govt Outreach to Pasmanda Muslims Welcome, Says Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani.

The student drank water from a bottle kept on a table, following which the principal Yogendra Kumar and his brothers allegedly thrashed and hurled abuses at him, Arj said.

A case has been registered against seven persons, including the principal, under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the matter is being probed by a circle officer, he said.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: If Voted to Power, Left-Congress Will First Implement Old Pension Scheme, Says CPM Leader Prakash Karat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)