Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): Dramatic scenes were played out at the Kerala University campus in Thiruvananthapuram as members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protested against Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar alleging that he is "attempting to saffronise state-funded universities".

As the protests intensified the Kerala Police was forced to detain some of the protesting students. Kerala Police also used water cannon to disperse the protesting students who attempted to climb the gates of the Kerala University.

Speaking to ANI, VK Sanuj a DYFI Kerala Secretary, said, "The Vice Chancellor is going against the law. The case is in the high court. The VC is bypassing the (University's) syndicate and has allowed another Registrar. These decisions have been taken in the RSS Shakha. The DYFI strongly condemns this."

"If the VC is going with the decision of the RSS, then he will not be allowed. If the VC acts according to the with the act and statute of this university then the VC may officiate. The DYFI strongly supports any protest held by students. After sometime the DYFI itself will join the protest," he further said.

On July 9, following violent protest at the University, a case was registered against 27 activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), including its state secretary

The protest, saw SFI activists break open the university gate and clash with police. The activists had entered the premises of Kerala University, alleging the 'saffronisation' of universities. The police tried to bring the situation under control as the students entered the university premises.

The protestors were agitated regarding the suspension of University Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. On July 2, the Governor appointed Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, as the Vice Chancellor-in-Charge of the University of Kerala. (ANI)

