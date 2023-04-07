Pilibhit (UP) Apr 7 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old student was found on the railway tracks in Barkheda police station area here, police said on Friday.

Arjun, a student of Industrial Training Institute in Badaun district, had come home in Jyorah Kalyanpur village on holiday, police station in-charge Brijveer Singh said.

His body was found on the railway tracks on Thursday, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations were underway, the police official added.

