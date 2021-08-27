Varanasi (Uttrakhand) [India], August 27 (ANI): Several students were injured in a clash between residents of two hostels in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday, the police informed.

While speaking to ANI Amit Kumar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Kashi Zone) Varanasi said that the clash between the students of Rajaram Hostel and Birla Hostel occurred while having food at the mess, followed by a scuffle and stone-pelting.

"Many students are injured due to the stone pelting. Students also threw petrol bombs," added DCP.

"Additional police force, including PAC, is on the BHU campus to enhance security," said Kumar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

