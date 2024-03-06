Mundra (Gujarat) [India], March 6 (ANI): In a unique celebration, students of Adani Vidya Mandir, Bhadreshwar (AVMB), dedicated their 12th annual day 'Utkarsh' to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of this, 600 students pledged to plant over 25,000 saplings over a period of three years on the school premises and outside, including mangroves on the coast.

The school students creatively highlighted aspects of living in harmony with nature. It was a platform to showcase the essence and importance of all 17 SDGs through working models on environment and water conservation, skits, songs, and poetry.

Exposure to SDGs is part of the school's focus on integrating sensitive and critical lessons, including moral and value education towards making the students responsible citizens of the country and the world.

The event, carefully curated by teachers, sensitised guests on the importance of preserving coastal biodiversity.

Kutch, known for its colourful traditions and celebrations, is a fragile ecosystem buckling under the pressure of climate change.

On the occasion, Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, sent her best wishes to the students.

"This pledge from our young students is a testament to their sensitivity and commitment towards our planet. I am proud that our schools are instilling these values in our future leaders," she said.

Chetan Misan, SDM, Mundra, who was the guest of honour at the celebrations, said, "I am spellbound seeing the performances of these children. I congratulate the school on this occasion and hope that it continues to spread the light of knowledge."

Jugeshinder Singh, CFO of Adani Group, chief guest of the programme, was impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities at the school and the knowledge showcased by the children on topics generally discussed as part of higher education, policy roundtables and corporate chambers.

He said, "I am humbled to be here and interact with these young children, who have shown immense promise. I am sure each of them will make great progress in their lives, and, in turn, help their families, communities and our great nation."

Leaders of the Kutch region, members of the fisherfolk community, parents, and other distinguished guests attended the event.

Under the aegis of the Adani Foundation, the school has been providing free education since 2012 to children, often first-generation learners, from socio-economically marginalised communities, especially fisherfolk, in and around Bhadreshwar in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

The school is affiliated to the Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) and offers free schooling from Class 1 to Class 10 - covering tuition fee, textbooks, uniforms, and nutritious meals.

In 2022, it became the first-GSEB affiliated Gujarati medium school to receive NABET accreditation. Recently, AVMB was recognised for its exceptional contribution to educating underprivileged children and conferred with the "Education Excellence - Empowering India Awards 2024". (ANI)

