Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Horiba India Pvt. Ltd, under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by HORIBA India at the IIT Roorkee campus on Monday.

As many as 18 undergraduate students were awarded the HORIBA Talent Hunt Scholarship 2022-23.

HORIBA India, a wholly owned subsidiary of HORIBA, Ltd., Japan, supported a one-time partial tuition fee waiver for these UG students from 10 different departments excelling in their academia.

Under the MoU, HORIBA India shall provide support through CSR to establish a "one-time Partial Fee Waiver" to support students from the UG (EWS) category in IIT Roorkee, which shall be known as the HORIBA Talent Hunt Scholarship for fee waiver of UG Students.

The scholarship was jointly awarded by IIT Roorkee Director, Professor K K Pant and Dr Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer, HORIBA, Ltd., President, HORIBA India and an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, to a group of 18 meritorious awardees.

An award ceremony was organized where the students were felicitated by IIT Roorkee officials, including Professor K K Pant, Director, Prof. Partha Roy, Dean of Resources and Alumni Affairs (DORA), Prof. Dheeraj Khatod, Chairperson, Senate Committee for Scholarship and Prizes (SCSP), Prof. Sandeep Singh, Department of Earth Sciences and HORIBA official, namely Dr Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer, HORIBA, Ltd., Japan and President, HORIBA India Private Limited, who is also an alumnus of IIT Roorkee.

Congratulating all the awardees for their hard work, Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "I encourage students to continue giving their best to achieve many such laurels. Students should never forget the alma matter, which will help them in lifelong growth and always give back to society and the institute. "

Prof. Partha Roy thanked HORIBA India for this initiative. He motivated all the students to have a visionary goal alike the successful alumnus of IIT Roorkee.

Ms Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya, Chief Financial Officer and Head - Shared Operations, HORIBA India, informed the media that HORIBA India understands the power of education and young talents, which, when nurtured well, shall form a strong foundation of a Stronger, Shreshtha (Surpassing) and Self-Reliant Bharat.

The ceremony was attended by Bibi Moriom Barbhuiya, Assistant Registrar, IITR, Staff of DORA and SPSC and HORIBA India delegates. Kanika Thakur, Lead, Corporate Communications and Sourav Taneja, Manager, Corporate Communications. (ANI)

