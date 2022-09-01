Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], September 1 (ANI): A group of school students in Jharkhand's Dumka district tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores which resulted in the students failing their exams.

The First information report (FIR) has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students, the police said.

"Teacher Suman Kumar and clerk Soneram Chaure complained that they were beaten up and tied to a tree on the instructions of the headmaster. An FIR has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students," said Nityanand Bhokta, Gopikandar PS in-charge, Dumka.

When Dumka education officers arrived at the scene after the incident was reported, students complained that their teachers had given them very few marks in practicals and that they had not been given an explanation.

"We received info on the incident and held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practicals and they didn't receive an adequate response from their teachers," said Surendra Hebram, Block Education Extension Officer, Gopikandar, Dumka.

In a response to the incident, Kumar Suman a teacher said students called them under the guise of holding a meeting and complained that their results were spoiled.

"Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting and said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in the results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn't have taken any step in this regard," Suman said. (ANI)

