India News | Students Urge Wildlife Warden to Save Deer at Delhi's Deer Park

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Over 50 students have appealed to Delhi's chief wildlife warden to prevent the relocation of deer from the iconic Deer Park in South Delhi.

Agency News PTI| Dec 02, 2024 06:10 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Students Urge Wildlife Warden to Save Deer at Delhi's Deer Park

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Over 50 students have appealed to Delhi's chief wildlife warden to prevent the relocation of deer from the iconic Deer Park in South Delhi.

“Please don't kill or relocate the deer from Deer Park,” read an appeal in one of the letters.

Also Read | Scarlet Vas, OnlyFans Star and YouTuber Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her Stepbrother’s Baby, Couple’s Viral Posts Spark Controversy and Backlash

  • Festivals
    Day of Navarre 2024 Date: Know Significance of Dia De Navarra in Spain, That Marks the Death Anniversary of Saint Francis Xavier Day of Navarre 2024 Date: Know Significance of Dia De Navarra in Spain, That Marks the Death Anniversary of Saint Francis Xavier
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Karanveer Mehra Locks Horns With Edin Rose; Eisha Singh Betrays Shilpa Shirodkar ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Karanveer Mehra Locks Horns With Edin Rose; Eisha Singh Betrays Shilpa Shirodkar
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Students Urge Wildlife Warden to Save Deer at Delhi's Deer Park

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Over 50 students have appealed to Delhi's chief wildlife warden to prevent the relocation of deer from the iconic Deer Park in South Delhi.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 02, 2024 06:10 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Students Urge Wildlife Warden to Save Deer at Delhi's Deer Park

    New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Over 50 students have appealed to Delhi's chief wildlife warden to prevent the relocation of deer from the iconic Deer Park in South Delhi.

    “Please don't kill or relocate the deer from Deer Park,” read an appeal in one of the letters.

    Also Read | 'No Voter Should Be Excluded': Supreme Court Seeks Election Commission Stand Over Increasing Number of Electors per Polling Station to 1,500.

    The students' plea comes in response to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) decision to move the remaining deer from the park, located in Hauz Khas, to other states.

    Last year, around 200 deer were shifted to the Mukundra Tiger Reserve in Kota, Rajasthan, amid concerns about overpopulation, the risks of inbreeding, and inadequate resources to manage the growing deer population.

    Also Read | ‘Centre Targeting Muslims in Name of Waqf Bill’: Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP-Led Central Government, Expresses Doubt on Its Passage in Parliament.

    The DDA, which manages the park, had proposed relocating the animals after reports indicated that the enclosure space was insufficient for the 600 deer that resided there.

    To address this, the Delhi High Court, during a hearing in July, agreed to a proposal to retain a small population of about two dozen deer in the park while maintaining its “mini zoo” status.

    Students from different age groups, expressed their concerns in handwritten letters.

    “My favorite animal is the deer. I love them, so please, I request you not to remove them from here,” a student wrote.

    Echoing similar sentiments, another student said, “We love them, and we want them to stay here only.”

    Divanshu, a student of class seven, said in his letter that he loved watching the deer play in the environment and requested the authority to not send them away.

    Conservationists and environmental experts argue that relocating the deer is unnecessary.

    The deer could easily be accommodated in Delhi's biodiversity parks or forested in areas without predators, environmentalist Verhaen Khanna, who initiated the move along with students, said.

    "Noida is also opening a new deer park and plans to bring deer from Africa. We've written to Noida authorities, suggesting they accommodate Delhi's deer, as they are much closer than those from Africa,” he said.

    He also highlighted the failure of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to implement basic population control measures.

    "The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) repeatedly advised the DDA to separate male and female deer or conduct vasectomies to manage the population. These steps were never taken, and now they are relocating the deer because the numbers have grown significantly," Khanna said.

    He said that around 200 deer have already been relocated, and approximately 400 remain, which they plan to send away if no action is taken.

    The attachment to the deer runs deep, particularly among Delhi's children. Students frequently visit the park and were disheartened to learn that the deer might be relocated, potentially as food for predators, the environmentalist said.

    “The kids of Delhi are emotionally attached to the deer and want them to stay alive in their home city,” Khanna added.

    When reaching out to the DDA for their reaction, they did not comment on the matter.

    The Deer Park, which originally housed six deer introduced in the 1960s, now has a population of around 600.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    • 'No Voter Should Be Excluded': Supreme Court Seeks Election Commission Stand Over Increasing Number of Electors per Polling Station to 1,500.

      The students' plea comes in response to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) decision to move the remaining deer from the park, located in Hauz Khas, to other states.

      Last year, around 200 deer were shifted to the Mukundra Tiger Reserve in Kota, Rajasthan, amid concerns about overpopulation, the risks of inbreeding, and inadequate resources to manage the growing deer population.

      Also Read | ‘Centre Targeting Muslims in Name of Waqf Bill’: Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP-Led Central Government, Expresses Doubt on Its Passage in Parliament.

      The DDA, which manages the park, had proposed relocating the animals after reports indicated that the enclosure space was insufficient for the 600 deer that resided there.

      To address this, the Delhi High Court, during a hearing in July, agreed to a proposal to retain a small population of about two dozen deer in the park while maintaining its “mini zoo” status.

      Students from different age groups, expressed their concerns in handwritten letters.

      “My favorite animal is the deer. I love them, so please, I request you not to remove them from here,” a student wrote.

      Echoing similar sentiments, another student said, “We love them, and we want them to stay here only.”

      Divanshu, a student of class seven, said in his letter that he loved watching the deer play in the environment and requested the authority to not send them away.

      Conservationists and environmental experts argue that relocating the deer is unnecessary.

      The deer could easily be accommodated in Delhi's biodiversity parks or forested in areas without predators, environmentalist Verhaen Khanna, who initiated the move along with students, said.

      "Noida is also opening a new deer park and plans to bring deer from Africa. We've written to Noida authorities, suggesting they accommodate Delhi's deer, as they are much closer than those from Africa,” he said.

      He also highlighted the failure of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to implement basic population control measures.

      "The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) repeatedly advised the DDA to separate male and female deer or conduct vasectomies to manage the population. These steps were never taken, and now they are relocating the deer because the numbers have grown significantly," Khanna said.

      He said that around 200 deer have already been relocated, and approximately 400 remain, which they plan to send away if no action is taken.

      The attachment to the deer runs deep, particularly among Delhi's children. Students frequently visit the park and were disheartened to learn that the deer might be relocated, potentially as food for predators, the environmentalist said.

      “The kids of Delhi are emotionally attached to the deer and want them to stay alive in their home city,” Khanna added.

      When reaching out to the DDA for their reaction, they did not comment on the matter.

      The Deer Park, which originally housed six deer introduced in the 1960s, now has a population of around 600.

      (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Vikrant Massey
    50K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Edoardo Bove
    20K+ searches
    Qatar GP
    20K+ searches
    Skoda Kylaq
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33

    Nitish Rana Expresses Excitement About Connecting With Rajasthan Royals Teammate Jofra Archer Over Their Mutual Love For Manchester United During Upcoming IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video)

  • ‘Garden Mein Ghum Raha Hai Kya’: Mohammed Siraj Says Rohit Sharma’s Famous Dialogue During IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Warm-Up Match (See Video)

  • Vikrant Massey Quits Acting: Harshvardhan Rane Hopes It’s a ‘PR Activity’; Director Sanjay Gupta Praises ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Actor’s Guts

  • Akal Takht Sentences Sukhbir Singh Badal; Orders Former Punjab Deputy CM To Clean Utensils, Shoes in Golden Temple

  • Delhi Chalo March: Why Are Farmers Protesting Again? From MSP To Land Acquisition Act, Know Key Demands of Kisan Andolan Here

  • Harry Potter in Rugby Union? Australian Men's Rugby Union Player With Same Name As JK Rowling's Popular Fictional Character Makes International Debut Against Scotland (Watch Video)

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Vikrant Massey
    50K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Edoardo Bove
    20K+ searches
    Qatar GP
    20K+ searches
    Skoda Kylaq
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    <
    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel