Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will establish a dedicated sub-regional office in Itanagar, to enhance its efficiency and accessibility-related services in Arunachal Pradesh.

The office will exclusively serve all CBSE-affiliated schools in the state from the academic year 2025–26 onwards, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The sub-regional office will be temporarily housed at the SCERT campus in Gohpur Tinali, Chimpu, near here.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has allotted 1,720 sq ft of space in the old State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) building to facilitate this initiative.

An agreement formalising the arrangement was signed on Wednesday between the SCERT and the CBSE regional office, Guwahati.

The Itanagar office will be headed by CBSE sub-regional officer J Pankaj Bage and is expected to improve coordination, streamline service delivery, and provide timely support to schools and students across the northeastern state.

