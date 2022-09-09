New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Giving the probable cause of building collapse in the city's dense Azad Market area on Friday, the MCD said "substandard material" was used for its construction and the building had been loaded with construction material which may have led to its collapse.

In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi also said the building had permission for construction of the ground floor, first floor, second floor, and third floor, and at the time of inspection "no deviation or excess coverage was noticed at the site".

The building department of the MCD had sanctioned the building plan of "property no 749, Sheesh Mahal, Azad Market Delhi-06, having area of 81.64 sqm, and having ID no. 10098049 on 18/02/2022 under the Saral Scheme," it said.

"Prima facie, according to information gathered at the site, it was found that substandard material was used for its construction and there was heavy load of construction material on the building which caused its collapse," the MCD said.

However, the exact cause can be ascertained only after removal of huge amounts of debris from the site, it said.

The MCD has deployed its man and machinery from various departments at the collapse site for removal of debris, it said.

Five people were injured in the collapse while quite a few escaped harm in the narrow lanes where the building was being constructed.

The collapse was reported to the fire department at 8.30 am.

When police reached the spot, they found that some people had already been rescued and taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said no one was staying in the building which may have collapsed due to overloading.

