Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday said that the success of the G20 event is a collective responsibility of every official in the government.

"In a run-up to the upcoming G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to be held here, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the officers that the success of the international event is the collective responsibility of all of us and each of us should fulfil our responsibility fully," the press release said.

During the meeting, J-K's Chief Secretary said that all the management plans for the event should be amenable to the general public.

"Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers that all the management plans for the event should be amenable to the general public. He urged the Divisional and District Administration to keep the concerns of people in mind while giving final shape to the traffic, boarding, lodging and other logistic plans," the press release mentioned.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials that the upcoming G20 event shall impart necessary impetus to trade and tourism.

"The Chief Secretary directed the involvement of the local population in the event. He maintained that the event shall impart necessary impetus to the trade and tourism. He asked them to having joint meeting with the local trade, tourism, transport and industrial organizations and seek their suggestions and factor in their views in sectoral plans. He made out that no inconvenience should be created for public or tourists on visit to the city," the release mentioned.

"Taking a review of the works taken in hand and still in progress he asked the Divisional Administration to make sure that these are completed before the 15th of this month. He inquired about the status of these works and said that all of these should be dedicated to the public within the deadline," it added.

The meeting was attended by all the high-ranking officers from the Civil and Police administration either virtually or in person. (ANI)

