Lucknow, May 13: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the BJP's defeat in Karnataka polls was the beginning of the end of BJP's "negative, communal" politics. He said there is a clear message of new India against "inflation, unemployment, corruption and disharmony".

"The message from Karnataka is that 'antkaal' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, pro-rich anti-women, anti-youth, socially-divisive, propaganda-driven and individual-oriented politics has begun. This is a clear message of new India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and disharmony," the SP leader said in a tweet. Jayanagar Assembly Election Result 2023: EC Orders Recounting of Postal Ballots in Jayanagar Where Congress Candidate Sowmya Reddy, BJP’s CK Ramamurthy Are Neck and Neck.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Tweet

कर्नाटक का संदेश ये है कि भाजपा की नकारात्मक, सांप्रदायिक, भ्रष्टाचारी, अमीरोन्मुखी, महिला-युवा विरोधी, सामाजिक-बँटवारे, झूठे प्रचारवाली, व्यक्तिवादी राजनीति का ‘अंतकाल’ शुरू हो गया है। ये नये सकारात्मक भारत का महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी, भ्रष्टाचार व वैमनस्य के ख़िलाफ़ सख़्त जनादेश… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 13, 2023

Congress scored a resounding victory in Karnataka polls and is poised to win 136 seats. The BJP could win only 65 seats. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Wins Emerges Victorious With 135 Seats, BJP Bags 65, Says ECI.

Congress got 42.9 per cent votes in the Karnataka polls. Opposition parties are seeking to come together to put up a common front against BJP in the 2024 assembly polls.

