New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, claiming the BJP and its allies have a plan to create chaos in Parliament, casting doubt on whether voting will even occur.

Raut, speaking about the controversial bill, stated, "The BJP and its allies have a plan to create a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament, so I doubt there will be any voting on the bill."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Raut further dismissed the government's claims about the bill's popularity, asserting, "There is an attempt to create an atmosphere in the country that the whole country is waiting for this bill to be passed, but that is not the case." Such kinds of bills come and go, no one is waiting for this to be passed."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised the timing of the bill, accusing the BJP of using it for political gains in Bihar.

Also Read | Val Kilmer: ‘Batman’ and ‘Doors’ Actor Passes Away at 65.

"This is all being done keeping Bihar elections in mind as Hindus and Muslims all live there in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has weakened physically and mentally. BJP is trying to swallow the whole part of Nitish Kumar and rule Bihar on its own," Raut said.

Raut, addressing concerns about the bill's connection to Hindutva, stated, "Who told you that Balasaheb Thackeray opposed this bill? The RSS does not fully support the provisions of this bill. What is the connection between this bill and Hindutva? Will Fadnavis explain?"

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s position remains firm, with Raut questioning whether the bill was an attempt to seize land for industrialists. He posed, "Is this bill an attempt to grab land? Is the land meant to be given to industrialists?"

Raut reiterated, "Our position is clear. The real question is whether voting will even be allowed. During the Women's Bill, there was chaos, too. There are doubts about whether voting will take place this time as well."

He concluded with a sharp criticism of the BJP's intentions in Bihar, stating, "They want to swallow Nitish Kumar's party and establish absolute power in Bihar" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)