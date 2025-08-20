New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy's nomination for the Vice Presidential elections stands as the opposition's firm commitment to restoring "fairness, impartiality, and dignity" to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the gathering of the INDIA bloc members at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, which was also attended by former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, Kharge pointed out that opposition members have been denied the opportunity to raise matters of vital public concern in the Upper House and to avoid this "transgression" Sudarshan Reddy's being elected is vital.

"In Parliament, we have seen a growing trend of stifling opposition voices. We are repeatedly denied the opportunity to raise matters of vital public concern in the House. To resist and decisively act against these transgressions in Parliament, the nation needs an exemplary, impartial justice B. Sudarshan Reddy as the Vice-President of India. His nomination represents our collective resolve to defend and uphold the democratic ideals that define India," Kharge said.

"Reddy's life and work reflect the spirit of our Constitution, a commitment to fairness, compassion, and the empowerment of every citizen," he added.

Congress president further asserted that blatant misuse of parliamentary majority has been witnessed in the last 11 years under the BJP government.

"Over the last 11 years, we have witnessed the blatant misuse of parliamentary majority to arm the autonomous agencies like ED, I-T, and CBI with draconian powers to target opposition leaders. Now, these new Bills are set to become instruments in the hands of the ruling party to further undermine and destabilise democratically elected governments in the states," he said.

Slamming the government over the 130th Constitution Amendment bill, Kharge said that the legislation undermines the core values of parliamentary democracy.

"At a time when the integrity of our democratic institutions is facing unprecedented challenges, his (former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy) nomination stands as a firm commitment to restoring fairness, impartiality, and dignity to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha, which has been in steady decline," Kharge said.

"The credibility of India's democratic polity rests on Parliament serving as a robust forum where members freely and fairly articulate the grievances and aspirations of the people they represent. Constitutional Amendment Bill that undermines the core values of parliamentary democracy and federalism are being introduced in subterfuge at the fag end of the session, leaving no scope for meaningful debate or scrutiny," he added.

The 130th Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Kharge also urged each and every parliamentarian to come out in support of B Sudhershan Reddy and elect him as Vice President of the country.

"We, the Opposition parties, stand united in our support for B. Sudershan Reddy. We are confident that his wisdom, integrity, and dedication will inspire and guide our nation toward a future rooted in justice and unity. We call upon every member of Parliament to join us in this historic endeavour to protect and preserve the values that make our democracy vibrant and resilient," he said.

Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, who served as Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court in 2007, retired in July 2011. He will contest against the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Article 63 of the Constitution of India provides that there shall be a Vice-President of India Articles 64 and 89 (1) provide that the Vice-President of India shall be ex- officio Chairman of the Council of States i.e., Rajya Sabha.

The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with counting on the same day. (ANI)

