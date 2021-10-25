Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Sufism was a part of India's rich cultural heritage.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, had a meeting with Sufis and saints here.

"Kashmir has been since beginning the focal point of India's rich heritage. Sufi culture is also part of that richness which is embodiment of peace and liberalism," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Today, I met Sufi saints in Srinagar and held a detailed discussion for re-establishing peace and coexistence in Kashmir," he added.

