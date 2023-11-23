Pune, Nov 23 (PTI) Farmers on Thursday blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway at Kolhapur seeking additional payment for sugarcane purchased last year, leaving traffic on the arterial route blocked, a senior official said.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, who is leading the protest, said farmers must be given Rs 100 extra per tonne over and above the FRP at which the sugarcane was purchased last year.

"Mill owners are ready to give Rs 100 extra from next year, while they are refusing to pay this amount for last year. We will not end the highway protest till this demand is met," said Shetti, a former Lok Sabha MP.

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said the highway remains blocked and traffic has been diverted.

A meeting with agitators is underway at the office of the collector to end the impasse, the SP informed.

