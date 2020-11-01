Ghaziabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a man here, police said.

The man, Shavez, was found dead in a jungle near the New Mustafabad area of Loni town on October 29, they said.

Also Read | MP Bypolls 2020: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia, in Slip of Tongue, Tells Voters to Press ‘Hath Ka Panja’ at Polling Booth; Video Goes Viral After Congress Takes Dig.

Akash, Waseem and Asif were arrested from beneath a flyover in Banthla by the Loni police. The case in the matter was registered on a complaint by Shavez's father, police said.

During investigation, the trio confessed to the crime, they said.

Also Read | Liquor Rates in West Bengal to Change From Today as Govt Implements New Price Structure.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that Akash had stolen his mother's ornaments 15 days ago and sold them.

He gave the money to Shavez, he said.

On October 27, the trio called Shavez from his house and took him to Nithora village and asked him to return the money, which he denied, the SSP said.

In a fit of rage, they strangled him to death and fled from the spot, the officer said.

They have been sent to jail, the SSP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)