Malda (West Bengal) [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the reported clash in Birbhum and criticised the state police, alleging that they have become 'defunct' and lost their professionalism.

Speaking to ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said, "We have seen such incidents in Birbhum earlier as well. Previously, a TMC leader was caught with gelatin sticks, and an NIA inquiry is ongoing. The Mamata Banerjee government has converted Birbhum into a blast factory."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He further claimed that a major seizure of explosive material had taken place in Kolkata earlier, with security agencies recovering large quantities of ammonium nitrate while the city police were unaware of it.

"Earlier too, a TMC leader had been caught with gelatin sticks in Birbhum, and an NIA inquiry is underway. Mamata Banerjee government has converted Birbhum into a blast factory. From Kolkata, too, more than 1,000 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized by agencies earlier, and Kolkata Police did not even know anything about it," said Majumdar.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"West Bengal police has become defunct. It has been used politically to such an extent that it has lost its professionalism and edge," Majumdar alleged, accusing the state administration of failing to maintain law and order.

Police forces have been deployed in the affected areas following reports of a stone-pelting incident in Birbhum.

Meanwhile, internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services have been suspended in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in West Bengal's Birbhum district to prevent the spread of rumours and unlawful activities.

The shutdown is in effect from March 14 (Friday) to March 17 (Monday).

The prohibitory order, issued by the Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal on March 14, suspending internet and call services, cited concerns over the potential spreading of "rumours for unlawful activities."

Police have been deployed in the affected areas following reports of a stone-pelting incident in Birbhum.

"Any data related message or class of message to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network under the ambit of Telecommunications Act, 2023, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," read the order.

The order further states that no restriction is being placed on voice calls or SMS. Similarly, no restrictions on newspapers have been placed, adding "hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way.

"The restrictions apply to Sainthia, Hatora Gram Panchayat (GP), Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GP, Dariyapur GP, and Fulur GP.

"In view of the recent events in some areas, Internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony maybe used for spreading rumour for unlawful activities in geographical area of Sainthia town area of Sainthia Municipality, Hatora GP, Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GO, Fariyapur GP and Fulur GP area under Sainthia police station of Sainthia community development block in Birbhum Revenue district, under Birbhum police district over the next dfew days and hence the service may be temporarily shut down," the order read.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect from March 14 and shall remain valid till 8 AM of March 17, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)