New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of cheating, extortion, and money laundering, has moved an application before the Patiala House Court stating that he is being mentally "troubled" and "pressurized" in Tihar Jail.

Sukesh through a handwritten application told the Court that even after being under the watch of four CCTVs he is being double locked. "I can't walk inside my prison when I am double-locked and can't breathe properly too," Sukesh's application stated.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr. Pankaj Sharma, after hearing his grievances in this regard asked Sukesh's counsel to move a formal application in the court. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was today produced by the Jail Authority in another cheating case.

Application moved by Sukesh Chandrashekhar further stated that he is not allowed to speak to any of the other inmates and also alleges that they have been warned and intimidated not to speak to Sukesh.

Recently, another court of Patiala House Complex took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's Chargesheet filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul, and others in Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering case. All the accused are presently in Judicial custody.

Advocate Anant Malik and Advocate Rohan Yadav appeared before the court for Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul, and Ramnani brothers in the matter. Advocates Atul Tripathi and Mohammad Faraz, Special Public Prosecutors along with R. K. Shah, appeared for ED.

The court earlier also took notice that at the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

Sukesh and Leena Maria Paul along with several others accused were earlier arrested by Delhi Police. The police have recently also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Delhi Police had alleged that Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, created Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime. Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country. (ANI)

