Shimla, Jul 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the biggest help from the BJP MPs in the state would be to get a special permission for the allotment of forest land to rain disaster-hit families.

Fourteen people died, five sustained injuries and search operations are undergoing to trace 28 missing persons who were washed away in 10 cloudbursts followed by flash floods and a landslide on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.

The chief minister on Wednesday visited Bagsaid in Mandi district which was affected by the rain fury.

"The biggest help from the BJP members of Parliament would be to get special permission under Forest Clearance Act to the state for allotment of forest land to disaster-hit families and the state government would consider allotting them such land," he said, adding that about 68 per cent of the total land in the state is forest land.

There are seven members of Parliament from Himachal and they include four Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha members, and all of them belong to the BJP.

Sukhu also asked Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut to raise the issue of the disaster with the Union government and get help for the people.

The rains wreaked havoc as 466 houses, 92 shops, 457 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads suffered damage in the disaster and 446 cattle perished. The tragedy has forced 447 people to live in relief camps.

Later, talking to reporters, Sukhu said, "I am taking stock of the situation and the (state) government has made good arrangements for the affected families in contrast to the BJP's social media claims that nothing is being done."

He alleged that the BJP is doing politics on social media while the state government is working on the ground. "I air-dropped ration in Raingalu in Thunag. Deputy CM (Mukesh Agnihotri) and PWD Minister (Vikramaditya Singh) were on the spot. All facilities are being provided here but the BJP on social media is creating an atmosphere on social media that nothing is being done," he said.

The chief ministers refuted the BJP's claims, saying the roads have been opened and only then he and others been able to visit the area. He asked the BJP leaders to refrain from doing politics at this time of disaster.

"There are posts of relief being sent on social media and if anyone wishes to help speak to the concerned deputy commissioner or contribute towards the state disaster fund," he added.

After visiting the disaster-hit areas in Mandi district, state BJP president Rajiv Bindal had on Tuesday alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government has not been able to restore roads and water supply. The impact of the steps taken by the government for the rehabilitation of affected people is not visible on the ground, he added.

