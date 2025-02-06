Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday released Himachal 2045 Colloquium Series, a bold step towards shaping the state's economic future.

This roadmap has been prepared by Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA), Shimla, which is the first-of-its-kind initiative that focuses on sustainable and holistic development, balancing economic growth with environmental preservation, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative of MSHIPA would cement its role as a policy think tank, fostering collaboration between government, industry, and civil society to co-create a prosperous and sustainable Himachal Pradesh.

The three-phase exercise begins with an online engagement, where experts share insights to shape the Himachal 2045 Sustainable Economic Vision Document. This will be followed by a colloquium at MSHIPA on March 22, 23 and 24, 2025 and will culminate in June 2025 with a strategic roadmap for policy-making.

A distinguished group of leaders including Sam Pitroda, Tarun Shridhar, Dr. Ashok Khosla, Dr Shalini Sarin, Salman Khurshid, and Rajni Baksh will contribute their expertise in their respective fields.

In the coming days more than 400 experts will be invited for the next phase in seven categories such as administration, academia, industries and tourism.

Director, MSHIPA, Rupali Thakur and Additional Director Prashant Sirkek were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

