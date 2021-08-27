'Sukran ki Ardaas' being offered at Gurudwara Arjun Dev Ji in New Mahavir Nagar in New Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): 'Sukran ki Ardaas' was offered at Gurudwara Arjun Dev Ji in New Mahavir Nagar in New Delhi on Friday, after three 'Swaroops' of Sikh Holy book Shri Guru Granth Sahib were brought from Afghanistan where Taliban has seized power.

Sikh devotees visiting the Gurudwara expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government and the Indian Air Force for the safe arrival of the Sikh Holy Book.

The three 'Swaroops' of Shri Guru Granth Sahib were brought to Delhi from Kabul in an Air India flight with 78 evacuees from Afghanistan and were received at Delhi airport by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, devotees also offered 'Sukran ki Ardaas' at Gurudwaras of Jammu, Bhopal and Shimla after three 'Swaroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were flown back from Afghanistan. (ANI)

