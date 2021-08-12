New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Sultry conditions are likely to persist in the capital with no rain predicted for another five to six days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

As a result, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by a notch or two, a MeT official said.

On Thursday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

A weather department official said the monsoon has entered a "break phase" and rainfall will remain subdued in northwest India at least till August 16.

The city has recorded 63.2mm rainfall this month so far against the normal of 109.6 mm.

Normally, the capital gauges 247.7mm rainfall in August.

The IMD had earlier predicted normal rainfall for Delhi in August.

The capital had gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was nearly 141 per cent above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest ever.

