Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Delivering an emotional appeal at the final public rally ahead of the April 23 by-election on Baramati assembly constituency, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and wife of late Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, said she is contesting not just as a candidate but as someone committed to fulfilling the unfinished dreams of her husband.

Addressing a large gathering in Baramati, Sunetra Pawar said, "Today, I stand here as the Mahayuti candidate. But I am not just a candidate, I stand here taking responsibility to fulfil Ajit Pawar's unfinished dreams. Dada may no longer be with us, but his dreams are still alive, and I have stepped into this field to fulfil them."

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She acknowledged the difficult time after the demise of Ajit Pawar.

"It is true that this fight is not easy, but I am not alone. I have all of you with me the entire Baramati stands with me. This soil is mine, you are my people, and your development will remain my constant effort, just like Dada's (Ajit Pawar) vision," she said.

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Making an emotional connection with voters, Sunetra Pawar added that her appeal goes beyond seeking votes. "I am not here just to ask for your votes; I am here to build a relationship with you. I ask you to trust me, and I promise I will never let that trust weaken," she said.

Reflecting on her personal loss, she, while getting emotional, said, "To be honest, my grief is immense. I have lost everything. But after Dada's passing, to fulfil his unfinished dreams and meet the expectations of lakhs of people, I have taken up this responsibility and resolved to keep moving forward."

Reiterating her commitment to continue her husband's legacy, Pawar said, "No one can take Ajit Dada's place, but I will make every effort to carry forward his thoughts and work. I will walk in his footsteps, whether anyone stands with me or not."

Addressing concerns surrounding the plane crash that claimed Ajit Pawar's life earlier this year, she said doubts persist among the public. "Many people have doubts regarding Ajit Dada's tragic accident. Just as these doubts exist in your minds, they exist in mine as well. Every question must be answered," she stated.

Pawar said she has raised the matter with top leadership in the country. "I personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss this matter. They have directed that a fair and detailed investigation be conducted," she said.

She further noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured an impartial probe. "The Chief Minister has clarified on the floor of the Assembly that there will be an impartial investigation. Multiple agencies and committees are currently probing the matter," she added.

Calling for complete transparency, Pawar said, "All facts and the complete truth must come out clearly. If anything wrong is found, strict action must be taken. There will be no compromise in this matter. This is my stand."

The by-election in Baramati is scheduled for April 23 following the vacancy caused by Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash earlier this year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)