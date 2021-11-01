New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Senior diplomat Sunjay Sudhir was on Monday appointed as India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Sudhir, a 1993-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, succeeds Pawan Kapoor, who has been named India's envoy to Russia.

Sudhir is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In another diplomatic reshuffle, Dinesh K Patnaik, a 1990-batch IFS officer who is presently Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, was appointed as India's next Ambassador to Spain.

He is also expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

