New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The national capital is likely to witness a mainly clear sky on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, which is one notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 83 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 198 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Northwest India is expected to witness normal rainfall in February while cold wave days in the region are less likely, the IMD said.

