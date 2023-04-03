New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches below the season's average at 16.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity stood at 75 per cent.

Also Read | Suicide on Facebook Live: Uttar Pradesh Man Jumps Into Gomti River After Going Live on Social Networking Site (Watch Video).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies that will turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Electrocuted to Death, Her Sister Injured After Touching Broken High-Tension Wire in Muzzafarnagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)