Mumbai, July 3: It was a sunny Monday morning in parts of Mumbai, after days of rainfall and overcast sky in the city. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre predicted "moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells" in the next 24 hours. India Weather Forecast and Update: Southwest Monsoon Covered Entire Country Six Days Ahead of Schedule; IMD Predicts Heavy Rains for Several Regions.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 14.72 mm, 49.36 mm and 44.93 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, civic officials said. Railway authorities said local train services were normal on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, but some commuters claimed the services were running late by 5 to 10 minutes. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall in National Capital for Next 2-3 Days.

The city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall over the last week and generally cloudy sky. Road traffic was normal in the city on Monday, an official said.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport were also normal and there was no diversion, a BEST official said.

