New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): For the first time, the Supreme Court has introduced reservations for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in its staff appointments and promotions.

The policy has been introduced during the tenure of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who is also the second CJI belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.

Also Read | India Developing Its Own Bunker-Buster Missile? Reports Say DRDO Modifying Agni-5 ICBM To Carry Massive Conventional Warhead.

The employees were informed through a recent circular that a model reservation roster has been implemented, effective June 23.

The official circular issued by the Supreme Court Registrar on June 24 states, "As per the directions of the Competent Authority, it is to notify for the information of all concerned that the Model Reservation Roster and Register has been uploaded on the Supnet and it is made effective from June 23, 2025. It is to inform further that in case of objections/representations raised by any staff member about mistakes or inaccuracies in the roster or register, they may inform about the same to the Registrar (Recruitment)."

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Speaks to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Appreciates 'Unwavering Support' in Fight Against Terrorism.

The reservation policy allocates a 15 per cent quota for SC employees and a 7.5 per cent quota for ST employees in direct appointments as well as promotions.

According to the policy, the reservation benefits will be available to Registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants and chamber attendants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)