New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued notice to the State of Madhya Pradesh on a plea filed by the former Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) Chief Safdar Nagori who has sought clarification on the abeyant stay of the sedition law which has stalled his appeal proceedings pending before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against his conviction under the colonial-era offence charge.

Appearing before a vacation bench, Nagori's counsel submitted that while his client was convicted under several terrorism-related offences, including sedition and has served the respective sentences imposed, his appeal against the sedition charge, which attracted a life sentence, remains stalled.

It was also noted by the top-court bench that the arguments in the sedition case have already concluded before the High Court. However, it was further informed by Nagoris' counsel that decision in the appeal, remains stalled, in light of the Supreme Court's earlier stay on the operation of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

After noting the same, the top court listed the matter to be heard in the second week of July this year.

In 2017, a district court in Madhya Pradesh had awarded a life sentence to SIMI mastermind Nagori and eleven other accused persons for the possession of weapons, explosives, ammunition and for the plotting of 'anti-national' activities, following their arrest by a Special Task Force in March 2008. (ANI)

