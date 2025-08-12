New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that no coercive action be taken against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan in connection with the FIR registered by the Assam Police over an article on Operation Sindoor.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also issued notice to the Central and Assam governments on the plea, also challenging the validity of Section 152 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which allegedly replaces the old sedition law under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Issue notice. Meanwhile, the members of the petitioner foundation against whom an FIR has been registered may join the investigation as and when required. However, no coercive action may be taken against them," the bench ordered.

The petition filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, which runs the web portal 'The Wire', moved the apex court against the FIR registered against him for the offence of endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR was registered against The Wire and Varadarajan for an article published by it with regard to the Indian defence attache's comments about the loss of Indian Air Force Fighter Jets to Pakistan during the recent military action, Operation Sindoor.

On June 29, The Wire published the article titled, "'IAF Lost Fighter Jets to Pak Because of Political Leadership's Constraints': Indian Defence Attache".

The plea claimed that the article in question contained only a factual report of a seminar organised by a university in Indonesia and statements made by India's defence personnel, including India's military attache to Indonesia, on the lost IAF jets and military tactics employed during Operation Sindoor.

It further alleged that the complainant is a member and office-bearer of the ruling party in Assam, and that the FIR reflects a deliberate attempt to target the petitioners. (ANI)

