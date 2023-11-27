Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday urged the Maharashtra government to help the farmers after unseasonal rains damaged crops across the state.

"Maharashtra is standing at a difficult turn... A lot of damage has been caused by untimely rains... Everyone should start to work with sensitivity for the state and farmers... I want to request the Maharashtra government to immediately call a team from Delhi, and all of this should be inspected," Sule said.

"The central government should soon give more funds to Maharashtra... Wherever farmers have suffered losses, loans should be waived off... I and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) will present this issue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," she added.

Heavy rains on Sunday damaged crops, including grapes, onions, tomatoes, sugarcane, and leafy vegetables in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning lashed Nashik city and district on Sunday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon issued a heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Maharashtra with possible hailstorms.

The Met Department also urged the public to take necessary precautions and to stay safe in a post on 'X' formerly Twitter.

"Isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) along with possible hailstorms are forecasted on November 27 in Madhya Maharashtra. Take necessary precautions and stay safe, everyone!," IMD said in a post on 'X'.

The IMD also posted that Marathwada saw some heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Purna of Parbhani district received the maximum of nine cm of rainfall, followed by Manvat and Parbhani with eight cm, Jafrabad of Jalna district and Gangapur of Chandrapur district with seven cm each.

Earlier, IMD posted, "Madhya Maharashtra has been hit by a heavy downpour. Taloda in Nandurbar district received the highest amount of 15cm, followed by Jamner in Jalgaon district at nine cm, Yaval in Jalgaon district at eight cm, Nandurbar district, and Shahada in Nandurbar district at seven cm each." (ANI)

