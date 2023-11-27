Thiruvananthapuram, November 27: Kerala Police has launched a massive search operation in South Kerala after a six year-old girl was kidnapped near Kollam when she was returning home along with her brother. Her brother said, while returning home, a white car (Honda Amaze) stopped beside them around 4.45 p.m. “They gave me a piece of paper and told me to give it to our grandmother. I was pushed aside and they forcefully took away my sister. A man was driving the car and there were two other men and a lady inside the car,” said the eight year-old boy. Former India Cricketer S Sreesanth and Two Others Accused of Committing Fraud By Kerala Police

The six year-old girl has been identified as Abigel Sarah Regi. Police said that around 8.15 PM, the mother of the girl received a call. “A man spoke first saying that the girl is safe. They demanded Rs 5 lakhs as ransom money for the release of the girl,” the police officer said. Malayalam Actress Alleges Harassment on Air India Flight, Shares Details of the Complaint Written to Kerala Police

The police official said that a massive search operation has been launched in South Kerala districts while vehicles are also being checked. State Finance Minister K.N Balagopal said that the police are doing their job with utmost seriousness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).