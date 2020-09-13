Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 13 (ANI): In a noble gesture, Surat's diamond industry has given financial assistance to families of workers who died of COVID-19 or by suicide after losing jobs.

"We are giving aid of Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000. We have surveyed 37 such families and approved assistance to 32 families," said Nilesh Bodke, a trader. "Some people also need ration so we provide them with ration items for six to seven months," he said.

The Diamond Industry Career Foundation (DICF) has come up with a plan to provide financial help to the families of the deceased. Individuals associated with this Foundation from the United States of America decided to help the families of the people who have died due to coronavirus or by suicide after losing their jobs in the diamond industry.

A notification was passed and the families of the deceased were requested to register themselves on the online portal and financial aid of Rs 10,000 to 35,000 is being provided to such families.

Then a survey team was set up and the team members went to the homes of people who have registered themselves on the online portal. About 37 families registered themselves and a survey has been carried out and 32 families have been approved to receive financial help as of now.

The foundation is also helping the families by giving them food kits which would last about six to eight months along with the financial help. One of the family members of the deceased who receive the financial help and food kids from the foundation said that this Foundation has proved helpful for her family during this time of difficulty. She added that she has received food kits which would last eight months and Rs 25,000 in cash.

Neela Prakash Kakadia, family member of the deceased told ANI, "My husband tested positive for COVID-19. This organisation has provided us with a cheque of Rs 25,000 along with ration kit for eight months." (ANI)

