New Delhi, September 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted again to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, days after he was discharged from the premier hospital following post COVID-19 care. The 55-year-old reportedly faced breathing issues which led to him being hospitalised again. Amit Shah Appeals Everyone to Take Pledge to Ensure Malnutrition-Free India.

Preliminary reports claimed that Shah was taken to the AIIMS at 11 pm on Saturday. He was admitted at the Cardio Neuro tower of the hospital. Neither the team of medics nor his political associates issued an official statement till the wee hours of today.

Sources aware of the development, while speaking to India Today, claimed that Shah has continued to complaint of breathing issues since he was infected with coronavirus. "It has been thought best he stay in the hospital where he can be constantly monitored," the source was reported by the channel as saying.

Shah was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2, and was subsequently admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was diagnosed with mild symptoms, and was tested negative within two weeks, on August 14. He was subsequently discharged from the hospital and remained in home isolation.

The Home Minister was, however, hospitalised at the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of fatigue, body-ache and breathing issues. The team of medics treating him said he would require "post COVID care". On August 31, he was discharged from the hospital after his health reportedly stabilised.

While several top political leaders were infected with coronavirus, the condition of Shah sparked more concern as the Home Minister also suffers from diabetes, a comorbidity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 01:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).