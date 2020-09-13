Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 13 (ANI): Dr. Sanket Mehta, (Anesthesiologist) Surat, who himself was COVID positive and admitted at a hospital in Surat from last 42 days, saved the life of another covid positive patient by performing intubation while he himself was on Oxygen support.

Dr Sanket saved the life of a patient but now he himself is fighting for his own and has been shifted to Chennai for further treatment by an air ambulance today.

Dr Sanket was detected covid positive about a month and half ago and was hospitalized and was on oxygen support from the last 42 days.

Meanwhile the condition of the patient next to him deteriorated who was a 65 year old patient so to help him Doctor removed his Oxygen and intubated him which took about 15-20 minutes.

Dr Sanket had to perform this because an anesthesiologist is an expert in intubation process. This saved the life of the patient but Dr. Sanket's condition deteriorated as he took off his oxygen for 15-20 minutes to carry on the process and he had to be put on ventilator.

Dr Sanket's condition deteriorated further even on ventilator and he had to be put on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation). The doctors could not see any improvement in Dr Sanket's condition and hence suggested his family to move him to the one and only hospital in the country for advanced ECMO treatment, which is MGM hospital in Chennai.

On Sunday, he was moved to Chennai via air ambulance and further treatment will be carried out there. Dr. Sanket's lungs have stopped functioning and he would further require lung transplant treatment which would cost around Rs 1 crore to 1.5 crore. His colleague doctors have started a fundraiser to save their friend who put his life in danger to save another patient. (ANI)

