Bengaluru, February 25: Silver prices in India remained firm on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, witnessing marginal gains compared to previous sessions. The white metal continued to track global commodity trends and currency movements, while domestic industrial and retail demand stayed steady. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic amid international economic developments. Check the latest silver rates today in key Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.
Across most major cities, silver prices are hovering around the INR 2,86,000 per kg mark. Analysts note that silver is reacting to global bullion strength, US economic indicators, and near term industrial demand expectations, leading to moderate price movement in the domestic market. Gold Rate Today, February 25, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Silver Rates for February 25, 2026 (1 Kg)
|City
|Silver Rate (1 Kg)
|Chennai
|INR 2,86,000
|Hyderabad
|INR 2,86,000
|New Delhi
|INR 2,86,000
|Mumbai
|INR 2,86,000
|Kolkata
|INR 2,86,000
|Bengaluru
|INR 2,86,000
|Noida / Ghaziabad
|INR 2,86,000
|Gurugram
|INR 2,86,000
|Ahmedabad
|INR 2,86,000
|Jaipur
|INR 2,86,000
|Lucknow
|INR 2,86,000
|Bhopal
|INR 2,86,000
|Jodhpur
|INR 2,86,000
|Srinagar*
|INR 2,81,300
Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS, and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.
Despite ongoing fluctuations, silver continues to trade within a broader volatile range. Experts suggest that global inflation trends, US Federal Reserve policy commentary, industrial consumption data, and rupee movement will remain key drivers for price direction in the coming sessions. Buyers are advised to check live local rates before making large purchases.
