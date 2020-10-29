Surat, Oct 29 (PTI) As many as 213 new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat's Surat district in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 35,476 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

With two more coronavirus patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, the toll in the south Gujarat district rose to 1,013, said a release by the Health Department.

Surat's COVID-19 tally increased to 35,476 with the addition of 213 new cases, the highest for a district in the state, it said.

While 162 persons were found positive in Surat city, 51 fresh cases were reported from rural areas of the district, said the release.

It added that 253 patients from different parts of the district recovered and discharged from hospitals during the day.

To stop the spread of the virus, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has asked residents to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures formulated by the authorities or face action.

During the day, the SMC collected Rs 51,358 as penalty from 242 persons found without face masks or violating social distancing norms, said a release by the civic body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)