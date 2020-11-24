Surat, Nov 24 (PTI) Surat reported 286 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 40,773, while two people died and 228 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

Surat city accounted for 219 of the new cases and 187 of the people discharged, taking the overall count of the latter to 28,937, giving it a recovery rate of 93.93 per cent, the official said.

The rural part of the district reported 67 new cases and 41 recoveries, he added.

"In Surat city limits, 13,952 persons are quarantined, and 499 hospitalised," he said.

Officials said testing numbers had risen to 17,038 on November 23 from 10,500 on November 20, one of the reasons why the city was reporting a larger number of cases over the past few days.

"Over 1.28 lakh tests were conducted between November 11 and 23, which led to detection of 2,220 new cases. A total of 1,18,761 rapid antigen tests and 7,670 RT-PCR tests were conducted during this period," the Surat Municipal Corporation said.

