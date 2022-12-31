A lioness at the Sarthana Nature Park and Zoo in Surat (Photo/ANI)

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 31 (ANI): The authorities in Sarthana Nature Park and Zoo in Surat have employed heaters and heating systems in the cages of animals including lions, tigers and deer to protect them from the low temperatures during the winter months.

The zoo authorities have put in place a series of special arrangements to keep the animals warm.

An isolation system has also been installed in the zoo to prevent cold. Heaters have been arranged to give relief to the animals from the cold with special attention being paid to the number of animals and birds inside the Zoo.

Heaters are being lit near the cages of animals like deer and bulbs are also being installed in the cages of birds.

The superintendent in charge of Surat Zoo, Dr Rajesh Patel said, "Every winter, bulbs and heaters are installed in the rooms of the zoo. The heater is turned on only at night. It is usually not needed in the morning."

"The arrangements are made according to the temperature each year," Rajesh Patel added.

The people of Surat city have been experiencing cold for the past week.

At present, the minimum temperature is being recorded up to 15 degrees and the direct effect is visible on the wildlife in the area. (ANI)

