Dehradun, Nov 27 (PTI) Suresh Bhatt was on Friday appointed as the general secretary of the Uttarakhand BJP.

Before his appointment, Bhatt was the general secretary (organisation) in the party's Haryana unit, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Nominating Bhatt to the post, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said his appointment will strengthen the party.

There are three posts of general secretary in the state BJP, out of which one had been vacant for some time.

