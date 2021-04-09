Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 9 (ANI): Health Minister of Kerala KK Shailaja on Friday said that due to elections people in the state could not maintain social distancing as required which led to a surge in resulted in the increase in the Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

"During elections, we couldn't maintain social distancing as needed. So the number of patients has increased considerably in the State. We are again taking strict measures to control the COVID19 pandemic," Shailaja said.

"Instructions have already given to again facilitate the First-Line Treatment Centres if needed," she added.

Kerala has reported 5,063 new COVID-19 cases, 2,475 recoveries and 22 deaths in last 24 hours, the state health Ministry informed on Friday.

There are 36,185 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized in Kozhikode Government Medical College for treatment. (ANI)

