Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Separate groups of women in the tribal-dominated Surguja district are emerging as a symbol of social transformation by engaging themselves in creating awareness about menstrual hygiene and organic farming, as well as associating them with economic activities to become self-empowered.

The women in the district are now successfully operating a sanitary pad manufacturing unit, a dairy farm, a unit of vermicompost, a spice-making and packaging unit, and a phenyl-hand wash manufacturing unit by getting associated with the Adani Foundation.

Notably, after the coal block was allocated to Rajasthan Rajya Vidhyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL), Adani Foundation started its operation in mine-affected villages and took up the task of transforming the lives of people in affected villages.

Separate groups of women are running different economic activities under Mahila Udyami Bahuddeshiy Sahakari Samiti (MUBSS), founded under the Adani Foundation, said Rajni Shrivastava, unit chief and marketing head of the sanitary pad manufacturing unit in the district.

The manufacturing unit is not just providing livelihood opportunities to women here, instead, it is playing a crucial role in creating awareness about menstrual hygiene, added Shrivastava.

She further elaborated that three female members are currently engaged in the task of manufacturing sanitary pads and making 3000-5000 pads on a monthly basis under the brand name 'Muskaan'. After production, women of the samiti carry out marking exercises with the help of the Adani Foundation.

"The pads made by our team are around 25-30 percent cheaper as compared to the pads of multinational companies available in the market and the quality is also very good. Through the Adani Foundation, the pads are being distributed free at schools as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR)," said Shrivastava, adding that health awareness camps are also conducted for the free distribution of pads and to make girls aware of menstrual hygiene.

For the free distribution of pads, vending machines have been installed in schools, she said.

Moreover, incinerators are also installed in the schools for safe disposal of used sanitary pads, pointed Shrivastava.

Shrivastava further informed that the Adani Foundation helped MUBSS in establishing the sanitary manufacturing unit and also supported them financially in the procurement of raw materials. As per the requirement, Samiti is supplying the pads in other states.

Around 250 members of 39 women Self Help Groups (SHGs) are getting economically empowered by getting associated with MUBSS, founded by Adani Foundation, said the president of MUBSS, Amrita Singh, adding that the samiti has 11 core members.

Apart from the business of spice making, the women groups are engaged in the business of making soaps, snacks, organic manure, and others, said Singh.

Singh also expressed gratitude towards the foundation for operating a healthcare unit in the village.

According to group member Meena Baghel, a group of women is engaged in making organic fertiliser under the project Annapurna. By using fertilizer made by the group from cow dung, several villages in the district have opted for the practice of organic farming. Interestingly, several villages in the district have completely stopped the use of chemical fertilizer. This year, the group has sold organic fertilizer to the tune of around Rs 8 lakh.

Apart from running the units of sanitary pad manufacturing, spice making, and organic fertilizer, the groups also run a dairy, phenyl and hand wash. (ANI)

