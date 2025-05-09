Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) The administration in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal stepped up surveillance in its coastal belt from Friday morning amid India-Pakistan military conflict, an official said.

Speed boat patrols have been intensified in coastal areas like Gangasagar, Patharpratima, Namkhana, Canning, Gosaba and Basanti to thwart any possible infiltration.

"Additional speed boats are patrolling across rivers and estuarine areas to keep a tab on anyone trying to infiltrate," the official said.

SP Koteswar Rao told PTI that all coastal police stations have been put on maximum alert.

There are 13 coastal police stations under the jurisdiction of Sundarban Police District in South 24 Parganas.

