Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will perform at the much-awaited Aero India show, scheduled to take place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 10-14, officials said on Wednesday.

The team comprises nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, licensed-manufactured in India, flying in extremely close proximity, at a distance of less than five meters. The team includes 14 pilots, they added.

Also Read | How To Speed Up Your Smartphone? Check Key Tips To Increase Performance of Your Mobile Phone Running on Android or iOS.

The team leader is Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, a Su-30 MKI pilot, while the Deputy Leader is Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik, officials added.

"The SKAT, better known as the 'Ambassadors of the IAF', is renowned for its precision, skill, and teamwork. This elite team, flying the striking red-and-white Hawk Mk 132 jets, will showcase a series of jaw-dropping manoeuvres. From the graceful loop and the thrilling barrel roll to the gravity-defying inverted flying and the crowd-favourite DNA manoeuvre, every performance is a testament to the pilots' unmatched expertise and coordination," an official statement from the Defence Wing of the PIB said.

Also Read | 'Aga Khan IV Was a Visionary Dedicated To Service': PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Spiritual Leader of Ismaili Muslims.

The pilots undergo intensive training to master complex aerobatic manoeuvres, with their expertise and flawless coordination forming the foundation of close formation flying, it added.

According to the statement, SKAT was established in 1996. The team holds the coveted title of being the only nine-aircraft aerobatic team in Asia and is one of the elite aerobatic teams in the world.

The team has performed over 700 displays across India while also representing the Indian Air Force's professionalism at international air shows in countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE, it stated.

"The recent integration of smoke pods with the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, capable of producing coloured smoke, is a significant indigenous modification developed in India at an IAF base. This allows the team to display the three colours of the national flag across the sky during their aerial performances".

"This enhancement not only adds visual impact to the displays but also serves as a powerful symbol of national pride, celebrating India's achievements in aerospace engineering and innovation," it added.

Aero India is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, where global aerospace vendors and the Indian Air Force captivate spectators with back-to-back aerobatic displays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)