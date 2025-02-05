Bengaluru, January 5: Aero India 2025 air show is set to take place at the Air Force Station Yelahanka from February 10 to 14. Organized by Air India, this much-anticipated biennial event will showcase cutting-edge aviation technology and aerial displays. Enthusiasts from across the country and abroad are expected to attend, making it a major attraction for the defence and aerospace industries.

Aero India serves as a key platform for showcasing military and commercial aviation advancements while bringing together industry leaders, international defence experts, and the general public. The first three days focus on business engagements, while the final two days are open for public viewing, offering a closer look at cutting-edge aerospace technology. Aero India 2025: Flight Operations at Bengaluru Airport To Halt From February 5 to 14, Check Full Schedule.

Aero India 2025 Date and Time

Aero India 2025 will be held from February 10 to 14, with regular show timings from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Visitors will have ample time to explore exhibits, attend workshops, and experience thrilling aerial performances. The final two days, February 13 and 14, will be the last opportunity for the public to witness spectacular air displays featuring military aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Aero India 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls for Cohesiveness in View of Current Global Security Environment.

Aero India 2025 Registration

Visit aeroindia.gov.in.

Click on "Visitor Registration."

Choose your pass type (Business, General Public, or ADVA).

Enter your personal details.

Pay the ₹1000 registration fee online.

Receive a confirmation email with your pass details.

Aero India 2025: Ticket Prices

Here’s a breakdown of the ticket prices for the air show:

Business Pass : Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals, USD 50 for foreign nationals.

: Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals, USD 50 for foreign nationals. ADVA Pass : Rs 1,000 for Indian citizens, USD 50 for foreign nationals.

: Rs 1,000 for Indian citizens, USD 50 for foreign nationals. General Visitor Pass: Rs 2,500 for Indian citizens, USD 50 for foreigners.

These passes grant access to various exhibitions, conferences, and air displays at the venue. Prices for foreign visitors are listed in USD.

