Bengaluru, January 28: The countdown to Aero India 2025, Asia’s largest air show, is underway, with the event scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka airfield in Bengaluru. This year’s 15th edition is expected to attract a global audience, including key figures from the aviation, defence, and business sectors.

To ensure a smooth execution of the event, significant changes to flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport have been announced. From February 5 to 8, flights will be suspended between 9 am and 12 pm, with an additional blackout period from 2 pm to 5 pm. On February 9, the no-fly window will extend from 9 am to 12 pm. The most extensive disruptions will occur from February 10 to 14, with varying flight suspensions throughout the day to accommodate the air show’s activities. Aero India 2025: BBMP Bans Sale of Meat, Non-Veg Food Near Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru From January 23 to February 17.

Travelers are strongly advised to check with airlines for updated flight details and adjust travel plans accordingly. The temporary flight suspensions are designed to prevent interference with the Air Force’s operations and ensure the event runs smoothly. Aero India 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls for Cohesiveness in View of Current Global Security Environment.

In addition to these measures, organisers have made special arrangements for attendees, including parking facilities and complimentary bus services. With the anticipation for the air show at an all-time high, Aero India 2025 is set to deliver a spectacular display of aviation excellence, offering a unique experience for both aviation professionals and enthusiasts.

