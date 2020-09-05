Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff, in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death, officials said.

With this, the total number of people arrested in this case has risen to six.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in North Kashmir’s Nowgam Sector, One Indian Army Personnel Loses Life: Reports.

The officials said Dipesh Sawant, who was being questioned since morning, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A senior NCB officer had earlier said that Sawant's role was that of a "witness" in the case, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,655 COVID-19 Cases.

The federal anti-narcotics agency had on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager.

Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)