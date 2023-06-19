Gurugram, Jun 19 (PTI) A suspected aide of gangster Lipin Nehra has been arrested in connection with the firing incident at a liquor shop in Manesar's Pachgaon Chowk, police said on Monday.

Rohit Gadaria (21) of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was produced in a city court and sent to three days' police remand, they said.

Two armed men fired more than 15 rounds at a crowded liquor shop in Gurugram, killing a customer and injuring two others in Manesar on Saturday.

The firing was carried out at the behest of Nehra, who is said to be in Canada, the police said.

Gadaria, who was arrested from Daboda village, has revealed the names of the two shooters -- Deepak Nagar of Tigra village and Saurabh of Burakhedi village in Charkhi Dadri district. All three allegedly work for Nehra, the police said.

The police are now conducting raids to nab the pair.

During interrogation, Gadaria revealed that he brought Nagar and Sauarbh to the spot on a motorcycle and returned with them after the firing, the police said.

Nehra allegedly planned the shooting to transfer the shop in the name of his father, Dayaram. He had earlier called the liquor shop owner and his brother and threatened them to hand over the shop, the police said.

The accused have allegedly carried out similar shooting incidents in Faridabad, Rewari and Pataudi, they said.

"We are conducting raids to nab the shooters and Dayaram. They will be arrested soon," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh.

A senior investigating officer said the accused stayed in a room in the IMT Manesar area after the incident. From there, Gadaria travelled to Kosli in Rewari. He was nabbed while taking a bus to Uttar Pradesh.

