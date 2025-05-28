Rourkela, May 27 (PTI) Suspected Maoists on Tuesday allegedly looted a truckload of explosives being transported to a stone quarry in Odisha's Sundergarh district.

Sources said a group of masked and armed persons detained a truck carrying about 200 packets of gelatin in a forested area under the K Balang police station limits.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Lightning Kills Over 100 Sheep and Goats in Rajouri.

The place, considered a Maoist hotbed, is in close vicinity of the Saranda forests in the adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

The explosive-laden vehicle was on its way to Banko from Badgaon.

Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: After Family of 7 Found Dead Inside a Locked Car, Dehradun Police Say Car Was Registered in Uttarakhand.

The suspected Maoists held the truck driver at gunpoint before looting the explosives, local sources said.

When contacted, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania neither confirmed nor denied Maoist involvement in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)